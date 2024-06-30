England vs Slovakia Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Online in US, UK and India

Having advanced to the Round of 16 in Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate's England are preparing to face Slovakia in their bid to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. They will finally have to make their presence felt or the underdog Slovaks may see an opportunity to upset their opponent. The Three Lions secured one win and two draws during the group stage of the tournament.

The highly skilled England entered Germany as a top contender for the cup, but hopes faded after three lackluster group-stage matches marked by uncertainty over the optimal lineup. The coach admitted that an initial "experiment" did not succeed. He is now in a do-or-die situation.

England Need to Prove Against Spirited Slovaks

Slovakia started their campaign with a surprise 1-0 victory over Belgium, who are ranked 42 places higher than them. After defeating Belgium, Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hailed his team as the surprise success story of the group stage.

Meanwhile, underdog Georgia also exceeded expectations by shocking Portugal 2-0, showing that no team should be underestimated.

Despite England fans celebrating their team's placement on the supposedly easier side of the bracket, which promises a smoother path to the final, such predictions are only on paper.

England's draw with Slovenia on Tuesday sparked dissatisfaction among some supporters in Cologne. Many pundits have criticized the squad, which has only won two of its last eight matches.

Southgate, who played in both of England's first two games against Slovakia during Euro 2004 qualifying, now faces the challenge of navigating through the criticism and ensuring his talented team meets expectations.

England's potential path to the final is unobstructed by teams like France, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, or Spain. A win on Sunday would set up a quarter-final against Switzerland, who eliminated reigning champions Italy on Saturday.

However, first, the Three Lions will aim to maintain their unbeaten record against Slovakia, having won five of their six previous meetings. The only exception was a goalless draw in the group stage of Euro 2016.

When and Where

The England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany, on Saturday, Jun 29 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.