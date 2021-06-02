England vs New Zealand Cricket Live Streaming: Watch The Test Match Online in India, US, Canada, Ireland, South Africa

New Zealand will begin its England tour with the opening test played at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday, 1 June. The two-match series is important for both the teams as the visitors will see it as an opportunity to prepare its team for the World Test Championship while the home team will try to find rhythm before the Ashes kicks off.

The Test Series

The England team will have an inexperienced side as most of the players have been rested. The youngsters are going to get the chance to prove their mettle as the home team will be trying to figure out the best members for its squad against Australia in the Ashes.

Stats

New Zealand has won all the five test matches that it played of late which will boost the team's confidence. However, Black Caps has an unimpressive winning rate against England. In the 105 matches played between the two teams, the host has won 48, while the visitors has managed to win only 11 matches with 46 clashes ending in draw.

England's Possible 11: Joe Root(c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone and Mark Wood.

New Zealand's Possible 11: Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough.

Match Start Timings: 10:00 AM (GMT), 03:30 PM (India) and 10:00 PM (New Zealand).

Live Streaming Details:

The fans across the globe can catch the match live online. Cricket lovers in England and New Zealand can enjoy streaming on Sky Sports and Spark Sports, respectively.

In India, the 1st test will be aired on Sony Six and Sony LIV. The subscribers of Jio and Airtel can watch the match for free by downloading Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.

US: Willow TV, Hotstar

Canada: Willow TV, Hotstar

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

South Africa: Supersports

India: Star Hotstar, Jio App, Airtel Stream

Singapore: Hotstar Singapore

New Zealand: Spark Sports