England vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Semifinal Match Online in US, UK and India

In the second semifinal of the Euro Cup 2024, England will face the Netherlands at BVB Stadium in Dortmund on Wednesday. Harry Kane's team is striving to reach their second consecutive Euro Cup final after falling short against Italy in the previous edition's final match. The winner of the England vs. Netherlands game will compete against Spain in the final.

Both the Netherlands and England have faced a challenging path to the Euro 2024 semifinals, and a few moments of brilliance in their showdown might be all either team needs to reach the final. Both teams are yet to give in their best and the semifinal is their last chance.

Both Need to Fire All Guns

England's shootout victory over Switzerland brought a fleeting moment of euphoria, but it was more about relief than redemption. Their match against the Dutch in Dortmund on Wednesday may necessitate a transformation in their attack if they aim to reach a third major tournament final against either France or Spain.

England has struggled into the semifinals with lackluster performances against teams they were expected to defeat easily, while the Netherlands has had a rollercoaster journey and was just 20 minutes from elimination before their quarterfinal comeback against Turkey.

The Dutch shone in their last-eight thrashing of Romania but have also had to fight hard, falling behind in three of their four scoring games. They have won three matches in regulation time, compared to just one for England, and have scored nearly twice as many goals in the tournament.

The Netherlands has the upper hand in attack, with nine goals at Euro 2024 from 20 attempts on target, compared to England's 15, led by the usually formidable but currently subdued Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham.

England showed improvement against the Swiss, but their five expertly taken penalties masked a frustrated attack, with Bukayo Saka's 80th-minute equalizer being their first shot on target.

The Netherlands, however, doesn't share this issue and will rely on the tournament's joint top scorer, Cody Gakpo, to challenge an England defense that has been solid compared to their lackluster attack.

When and Where

The England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be played at the BVB Stadium in Dortmund, Germany, on Wednesday, Jul 10 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (July 11).

How to Live Stream

United States: The England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the England vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.