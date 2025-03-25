England vs Latvia Live Streaming: How to Watch the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

England are set to face Latvia at Wembley Stadium in a crucial Group K showdown in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. After securing a win in his debut match as England's head coach, Thomas Tuchel will be aiming for back-to-back wins when his team hosts Latvia on Monday evening.

Both sides began their World Cup qualifying campaigns with a win and will be eager to build on that momentum at Wembley. The Three Lions started a new era under the former Chelsea manager with a 2-0 win over Albania. Deploying a traditional 4-2-3-1 setup, they controlled the game and managed a solid win and will build on the momentum.

England Aim to Keep Winning-Streak Intact

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly made headlines by becoming the youngest player to score on debut for England. The Three Lions had almost no problem taking down Albania, and a similar outcome is expected against Latvia.

Latvia began their qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Andorra. They controlled possession and managed to find the net, securing a crucial three points. While their finishing in the final third wasn't at its sharpest, they still achieved the result they needed.

However, facing England will be a far greater challenge. Latvia will need to exceed expectations if they hope to take anything from this match.

For England, Thomas Tuchel is expected to rotate his defense while maintaining a 4-2-3-1 setup. Jordan Pickford will start in goal, with Reece James and Tino Livramento as full-backs, and Marc Guehi partnering Levi Colwill in central defense.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice will control play, with Jude Bellingham in an advanced role. Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers could operate on the wings, while captain Harry Kane leads the attack.

Latvia is expected to stick with the same lineup that started against Andorra, maintaining their 3-4-2-1 formation with Krisjanis Zviedris in goal.

The back three should consist of Daniels Balodis, Antonijs Cernomordijs, and Raivis Jurkovskis, supported by wing-backs Roberts Savalnieks and Andrejs Ciganiks, who will provide width on both flanks.

In midfield, Deniss Melniks is likely to partner with Aleksejs Saveljevs, aiming to stop England from dictating play too deep in their half. Dmitrijs Zelenkovs and Janis Ikaunieks will operate behind striker Vladislavs Gutkovskis, who is set to lead Latvia's attack.

When and Where

The England vs Latvia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Monday, March 24, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 25).

How to Livestream

United States: The England vs Latvia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on ViX. The England vs Latvia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The England vs Latvia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on ITV ITVX, STV, STV Player. The England vs Latvia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed free on ITV App.

India: The England vs Latvia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.