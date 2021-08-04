Just months after defeating England 3-1, India will be taking on the English men, this time, in altogether different conditions. The Virat Kohli's men will begin the five-match test series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday, 4 August.

The Indian team played their first match this season when they took on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on 18 June. Although the Men in Blue lost the match, it gave the opportunity to know its weaknesses before it begins its England tour.

Virat Kohli's men have already spent two months in England and are quite used to the English conditions as they kick-start the series. The last time that the visitors won the series in England was in 2007 and thereafter they have failed to convert their half-chances into victories.

The team under the same leadership had lost 4-1, but India has done exceptionally well in this format in the last three years. It defeated Australia in Australia, last year, became the runner-up in the World Test Championship and played good cricket at home.

The visitors have a good opportunity to beat England this time due to the absence of a few good players that include Ben Stokes. Whereas English men will be looking forward to take revenge against India after losing the series earlier this year despite taking the lead.

Match Timings: 10.30 am in the UK, 3.00 pm (IST), 5.30 pm in Singapore and 5.30 am (ET).

India's Possible 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

England's Possible 11: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope/Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

Where to Watch The Match Live Online?

In the cricket-crazy nation India, the match will be aired on SonyLiv and it will be live-streamed on its app. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, Switch TV in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.