England vs France Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Online from Anywhere

England will face their toughest test yet under Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions take on rivals France in the World Cup quarterfinals at the Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar on Saturday. The big question is can anyone stop Kylian MbappÃ©? He has guided his national team to the quarter-finals, scoring five times in four games.

However, England may not have to stop MbappÃ©. They could just outscore him. England's depth has become one of their assets as the competition has progressed. So, a great contest is expected in the fourth quarterfinal when England take on arch-rival France. Here's how to watch England vs France 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal match.

Clash of the Titans

Mbappe will once again be the center of attention in Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. However, the defending champion must hope that its dearth of bench options will not be exposed. Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar, scoring five goals and dishing out two assists, while Olivier Giroud has contributed three goals. But they haven't yet faced a top-tier opponent.

France has scored nine goals so far in the competition, with Tunisia's 1-0 victory over them in the last group stage match serving as their lone misstep. But Didier Deschamps' team had virtually locked up first place in their group.

On the other hand, England's depth has become one of their assets as the tournament has progressed. In comparison to previous tournaments, manager Gareth Southgate has had greater freedom to switch up his wide attackers and midfielders, and almost all of them have succeeded.

Eight different England players have netted in Qatar, with Bukayo Saka and super-sub Marcus Rashford both on three.

Captain Harry Kane scored against Senegal in the round of 16. Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old midfielder for Dortmund, is England's own superstar and will aim to exploit a France midfield that is suffering from injury shortages. Bellingham is looking like an absolute juggernaut in his maiden World Cup.

Whatever happens at Al Bayt Stadium, this matchup between two of the most talented teams in the competition is undoubtedly the biggest thus far. This has the makings of a great World Cup matchup when the long-standing Anglo-French rivalry is included.

The last time the Three Lions and Les Bleus faced off in a meaningful match was a 1-1 draw at UEFA Euro 2012, while the previous encounter was a late 2-1 comeback victory at Euro 2004 thanks to Zinedine Zidane. There is far more at stake in this matchup because both were group-stage contests.

Here's how to watch the all-important England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match.

When and Where

The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar, on December 10 (Saturday). The match starts at 22:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT / 06:00 am (December 11) AEDT / 12:30 am IST.

How to Live Stream

England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: England vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.