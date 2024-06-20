England vs Denmark Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

If England managed to lower the high expectations as a favorite for Euro 2024 with a tense and unconvincing 1-0 victory over Serbia, the Three Lions will look to make a stronger statement when they face Denmark on Thursday to extend their lead in Group C. Denmark will be looking to secure their first win of Euro 2024 after a draw against Slovenia.

Jude Bellingham's impressive performance in the first half was a major highlight in the tournament opener, shining brightly amid Gareth Southgate's ongoing challenge to integrate all his talented players effectively. However, England faltered after that and their performance was criticized despite the win against the not-so-strong Serbians.

Vital Match for Both Teams

Denmark has a chance to seek revenge against England, who narrowly defeated them 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2020 European Championship. In their opening match on Saturday, the Danes drew 1-1 with Slovenia, marking an emotional return to the Euros for midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen scored Denmark's only goal three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the last tournament.

Despite Eriksen's standout performance, the Danish team failed to maintain their momentum and conceded an equalizer, resulting in a disappointing outcome.

Denmark has experienced international success, having won the 1992 European Championship—a feat that England has not achieved in their ten previous appearances. The Three Lions' loss to Italy in the 2020 final was their best result in recent tournaments.

Following an exceptional season at Real Madrid, the 20-year-old Bellingham demonstrated on Sunday that he is prepared to bear the weight of England's high expectations. He joined Michael Owen as the only English players to score in both a European Championship and a World Cup before turning 21.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a crucial late leaping save to secure the win, extending England's streak of five consecutive Euro group stage matches without conceding a goal, a record that dates back to their 2016 match against Wales.

When and Where

The England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match will be played at Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Jun 20 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Spain vs Croatia match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.