England vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinal Online in US, UK, Canada, Australia and India

Australia and England will face off in the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney, with the possibility of meeting Spain in the final. In the quarterfinals, England managed to come from behind against Colombia, securing victory with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

On the other hand, co-hosts Australia edged out France on penalties to reach their first-ever World Cup semifinal. Spain is already in the finals after beating Sweden 2-1 in the first semifinal. The second semifinal will be played in Sydney on Wednesday, August 16. Here's how to watch the match live from anywhere in the world.

Clash of the Titans

Both the English and Australian women's teams, known as the Lionesses and the Matildas respectively, were considered strong contenders from the start of the tournament nearly four weeks ago. However, they have witnessed teams like the reigning champions the United States and Germany making early exits from the competition.

Australia, who are co-hosting the tournament, will have strong national support as they reach their first-ever World Cup semifinal. The expected attendance at Stadium Australia for Wednesday's match is around 80,000 people.

Their thrilling victory against France in the quarterfinals, decided by a tense penalty shootout, drew one of Australia's highest television viewership figures for a sporting event in nearly two decades.

However, England holds the title of reigning European champions and will be favorites to reach the World Cup final for the first time. They will have to contend with a potentially hostile crowd, but their status as European champions strengthens their position.

England will have to make do without the suspended Lauren James. However, her absence was not felt in the match against Colombia, where the English team managed well despite a passionate South American crowd in the background.

Australia, on the other hand, has thrived on the backing of its supporters, which has given them a boost during challenging periods in the tournament. They are counting on a similar uplifting atmosphere at the impressive Stadium Australia.

Here's how to watch England vs Australia FIFA World Cup semifinal match.

When and Where

The 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final between England and Australia will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday 16 August 2023.

The kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 am ET/3:00 am PT, 11 am BST, 3;30 pm IST.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the England vs Australia FIFA World Cup semifinal match on Fox Network, Telemundo and Universo. Your streaming options include Peacock and fuboTV.

In the United Kingdom, BBC One and ITV England vs Australia FIFA World Cup semifinal match. The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will have free live streams for fans online.

Fans in Australia can watch England vs Australia FIFA World Cup semifinal match on Seven Network and Optus Sport.

Football lovers in Canada can watch England vs Australia FIFA World Cup semifinal match on CTV

Fans in India can watch England vs Australia FIFA World Cup semifinal match on Star Sports Select 2 and Doordarshan. Australia vs England match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.