England vs Albania Live Streaming: How to Watch the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in the US, UK and India

Thomas Tuchel will try to begin his reign with a convincing home win, and England certainly possess the talent to secure a win against Albania at Wembley on Friday. On paper, the Three Lions are the favorites, and it remains to be seen if they can deliver a strong performance against Albania.

England have won against Albania in their last two encounters, and the home crowd will be hoping for a similar outcome this time. In contrast, Albania enter this match after a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign, having managed only seven points from six games. While Albania will try to rebound with an upset, England needs to hold fort.

England Clear Favorites

The Red and Blacks have struggled against England in past meetings, and it will be interesting to see if they can change their fortunes. The visitors will be desperate to make a statement and will aim to cause an upset at Wembley.

Tuchel has not included Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Conor Gallagher, and Ollie Watkins from his squad, while Cole Palmer withdrew due to fitness concerns. Otherwise, England have a fully fit roster.

They are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 setup against Albania, with Jordan Pickford in goal. Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, and Levi Colwill will form the back three, while Reece James and Myles Lewis-Skelly take the wing-back roles. Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson anchor midfield, supporting Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, and striker Harry Kane.

Albania enter the international break with a fully fit squad and are set to play in a 4-3-3 formation against England, with Thomas Strakosha guarding the net.

Ivan Balliu and Naser Aliji will play as full-backs, aiming to keep the defense solid, while Arlind Ajeti and vice-captain Ardian Ismajli form the central defensive partnership. Kristjan Asllani, Qazim Laci, and Ylber Ramadani will control the midfield, while Nedim Bajrami and Ernest Muci provide width and attacking threat. Rey Manaj will lead Albania's attack.

When and Where

The England vs Albania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Friday, March 21, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 22).

How to Livestream

United States: The England vs Albania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on ViX. The England vs Albania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The England vs Albania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on ITV ITVX, STV, STV Player. The England vs Albania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed free on ITV App.

India: The England vs Albania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.