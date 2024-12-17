Engineer Bridges Technology and Sustainability in Palm Oil Industry

Addressing environmental sustainability is essential in the fight against the climate crisis. This commitment not only helps restore ecological balance but also sparks innovation, encouraging both industries and individuals to work towards a greener future. Recognizing the efforts of those leading the charge in sustainability is vital for inspiring further action and lasting change.

One such person is Eur Ing Ts. Hong Wai Onn, a distinguished chemical engineer and professional technologist whose contributions have made a significant impact. Recently featured in the 6th Edition of Britishpedia's Biographic Encyclopaedia: Successful People in Malaysia and Singapore, Hong stands out as a key figure in Malaysia's sustainability movement, challenging traditional practices and providing groundbreaking solutions.

While the palm oil industry plays a crucial role in Malaysia's economy, it has long been scrutinized for its environmental effects. As a forward-thinking leader, Hong has worked tirelessly to find sustainable solutions that not only address these challenges but also create new opportunities for growth within the sector.

By applying advanced chemical engineering principles, Hong has demonstrated how the palm oil industry can optimize its production processes and significantly reduce its carbon footprint. His efforts in transforming palm oil waste into renewable energy and bio-based products, such as biofuels and chemicals, have paved the way for a more sustainable future.

In line with his vision, Hong founded the Research Institute for Sustainable Excellence and Leadership (RISEL), a non-profit think tank focused on driving sustainability across Malaysia's industries. Since its establishment, RISEL has quickly gained traction, becoming an influential voice in promoting environmental responsibility and shaping policy recommendations in the country.

Hong's dedication extends beyond his professional work. He is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers and researchers. Through philanthropic efforts, he funds scholarships for young professionals to attend conferences and offers annual awards for innovative research on improving the efficiency of palm oil production and its environmental impact.

Furthermore, Hong actively contributes to the local community through his roles in educational quality assurance. He serves as a panel member for the Technology and Technical Accreditation Council of the Malaysia Board of Technologists, where he evaluates the standards of technology-related educational programs. Furthermore, he is involved with the Engineering Technology Accreditation Council of the Board of Engineers Malaysia, where he helps assess the quality of engineering technology degree and diploma programs.

Globally, Hong's influence spans across several platforms, particularly through his work with the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE). Having served as a board member of IChemE in Malaysia, he now sits on the Learned Society Committee, where he provides strategic guidance on technical priorities and advancements in chemical engineering worldwide.

With the world's attention increasingly turning to sustainable development, Hong's approach offers a model for transformative change. His work not only reimagines industrial processes but also invests in the future by nurturing young talent and challenging outdated paradigms. By rethinking how we approach sustainability, Hong is proving that environmentally responsible practices are not only possible but can also be economically beneficial.