As millions of people are still suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there is one question that has been appearing on social media platforms- When the world will be COVID-19 free?

Even though the World Health Organization earlier stated that the novel Coronavirus is not leaving the world anytime soon, scientists in Singapore said that they know when the world will be free from the virus.

Yes, you heard it right. Singapore scientists have claimed that the U.S., which reported 1,604,879 Coronavirus cases and over 96,000 fatalities, will be finally be free of the COVID-19 in late September. They also mentioned that the whole world can expect to put the Coronavirus pandemic behind them in December

The Coronavirus free world

Scientists at the Singapore University of Technology and Design have created a mathematical model which is allowing them to predict the future of the Coronavirus pandemic using the data from confirmed cases and fatality reports from all around that world.

Based on a "predictive-monitoring" technique, this newly created model inputs global data which is converted to a bar chart. As per the curve over the top of the chart showing the trajectory of the COVID-19.

This model reveals that the U.S. would be virus free by September 20, almost two months before the November Presidential election, while the U.K. could see the end of the pandemic by August 27.

However, Singapore scientists have cautioned that their dates were not exact. They clearly mentioned that this mathematical prediction should not lead to hasty ends of lockdowns around the world. In addition, the scientists at the university stated:

"We propose to be cautious about the intent for 'accurate' predictions or models, but instead,

to explore the potentials of "predictive monitoring" with the aim to capture and make sense

of the changes in theoretical predictions for meaningful signals of the uncertainty and

changes in real-world scenarios. Such signals from predictive monitoring are expected to

make the planning, behaviors, and mentality at the present time more 'future-informed'

and possibly initiate and guide pre-cautionary actions now to shape the real future."

WHO claimed something else

Earlier, WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told during an online briefing that "it is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away."

He said, "I think it is important we are realistic and I don't think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear," adding, "I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be."

However, as per Ryan the world had some control over how it coped with the disease, although this would take a "massive effort" even if a vaccine was found — a prospect he described as a "massive moonshot".