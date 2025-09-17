Empowering the Protectors: How Vantara Champions Its Caregivers

Vantara, the pioneering animal rescue, conservation and care centre established by Anant Ambani under the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, stands out not only for saving thousands of distressed animals but also for valuing the people who make this mission possible. With nearly 3,000 personnel, including globally recognised experts in animal husbandry, wildlife conservation and veterinary science, Vantara has built a rare ecosystem where the welfare of both animals and humans is given equal importance.

Spanning over 3,000 acres, the centre is home to more than 150,000 animals across over 2,000 species, including elephants, big cats, herbivores, reptiles, and birds. Many have been rescued from exploitative conditions or near-death situations. Each receives customised habitats, enrichment routines, round-the-clock veterinary care, and species-specific diets to ensure long-term health and wellbeing.

Caring for rescued wildlife is demanding, often unpredictable work. Recognising this, Vantara has created rigorous safety and training systems to protect its workforce. Staff are equipped with protective gear, undergo intensive animal handling training and receive regular medical check-ups. These measures ensure that veterinarians, mahouts, animal handlers and support staff are able to work safely and with confidence, even in challenging conditions. At Vantara, safeguarding people is seen as essential to safeguarding the animals they serve.

This human-first approach reflects Anant Ambani's larger vision of building an animal conservation rooted in empathy, science and responsibility. From setting up one of the world's largest elephant care hospitals to designing species-specific habitats that promote natural behaviours, his focus has always been on care as the foundation of conservation. By extending that ethos to its workforce, Vantara is cultivating an environment where compassion is not just practised towards animals but also deeply embedded in how people are treated.