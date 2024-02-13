Empower Me Consulting: Coaching Roofing Business Owners to be Recession-Proof in 2024

In the business world, most people direct all their efforts towards earning the most profit, which is a completely misguided approach to business success. True success is about people – strong leadership, loyal employees, and happy customers. It's when these factors come together that real, lasting profit emerges; and the roofing industry proves this more than anything.

Issues plaguing the roofing industry

Business owners in the roofing industry face a myriad of challenges that can considerably hinder their growth and sustainability. Skilled and competent workers are hard to come by, and so are satisfied customers. Feedback from customers is never guaranteed, meaning neither is correcting one's flaws and improving their business. Even harder task can be collecting payments - leaving business owners feeling defeated. Moreover, AI may be making jobs easier for most industries, but it is useless in the roofing business - automation never works, neither can processes be fool-proofed. To complicate matters further, navigating the intricacies of insurance procedures is a significant obstacle, especially since most roofing business owners are unaware of most of the intricacies.

Besides, what any business needs the most is effective mentorship and leadership, which is again a pipe dream in the roofing business, making it one of the hardest businesses to even keep alive, let alone scale. The absence of clear guidelines, processes, or KPIs, makes accountability a fleeting concept. Despite their best efforts, most owners fight an uphill battle trying to retain a team of skilled workers and get them to perform at their best, especially during uncertain times as today.

To make matters even worse, the current day US is going through one of the most enormous shifts in the economy in years. The threat of recession and depression looms large, hitting hard on the real estate and stock markets. Overwhelming debt, bankruptcy, and loan defaults are leaving many businesses battling hard to stay afloat.

Empower Me Consulting has brought a powerful solution

Haag and Ventilation certified and GAF Master Elite Contractor, and the hugely successful owner of Arrow Roofing, Trenton Wisecup brought forth Empower Me Consulting in December, 2023, to confront precisely these issues plaguing the roofing industry. A seasoned contractor with 8 years of combined experience in roofing and insurance, not only has he consistently maintained Arrow Roofing in the top 2% since 2018, but he has also achieved over $20M in revenue in the same short duration, by scaling his business every single year since then. His expertise ranges from retail roofing to navigating the aftermath of devastating hurricanes like Matthew, Harvey, and Irma. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisecup's strategic leadership propelled Arrow Roofing to thrive, securing even a victory at the National Knocking League in 2022. In fact, since even before starting the consulting company, he has been coaching several roofing entrepreneurs in The D2DExperts, dedicated to uplifting the industry. While talking about this consulting company he explains,

"Empower Me Consulting is an accelerated program where we basically unlock the box right to all our industry secrets - all of our workflow organizational flowcharts, our training programs, everything. It's designed for everyone who is looking to join the industry or already owns a retail roofing business and is looking to recession-proof their business in 2024."

Empower Me Consulting makes sure it addresses all the pressing concerns in the industry, especially insurance and leadership; offering mentorship for everything required to succeed in the business. It is a comprehensive 12-week program designed to revolutionize the roofing industry. Starting with "Storm Business Basics", participants receive personalized mentorship sessions with Wisecup, access to training videos, and essential templates for business planning and culture building. The "Storm Transition Made Simple" program offers access to the insurance roofing one-on-one playbook, covering exact domain secrets for qualifying and prospecting claims, along with practical tools like macros and scripts for seamless integration into daily operations. The ultimate package, "Insurance Domination Playbook Pro" adds expert recruitment strategies by industry leaders to the previous packages' services. Each program delivers hands-on support and guidance, with on-site visits personally from Wisecup on special occasions. Wisecup mentions that the program guarantees 20 signed contracts within 90 days.

The company is dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to redefine business operations. Wisecup emphasizes the transformative impact of technological tools such as CRMs and KPIs on process management and team performance, and makes sure to provide guidance to all his business owner students regarding the same.

Although all the lessons put the students on a path to success, what makes Empower Me Consulting stand out is the human touch. Wisecup understands that success is not built on boardrooms and business plans, but on relationships, trust, and a shared vision. Through the consultancy, he is empowering his students to unlock their full potential and achieve success in a field always grappled with uncertainty. According to him,

"At Empower Me Consulting, we truly believe that every entrepreneur has the power within them to not just survive but thrive in their journey. All it takes is a little guidance."

By providing the tools, support, and guidance needed to navigate the complexities of business ownership, Empower Me Consulting is empowering dreams and turning visions into reality. By prioritizing mentorship, leadership development, and cultivating a culture of innovation, it isn't just empowering individuals – it's shaping the future of roofing businesses.