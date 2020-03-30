Empire season 6 is returning with the most "insane" episode of the musical drama series on FOX channel tomorrow, March 31, at 9pm EST. Episode 15 is titled 'Love Me Still' and will focus on the relationship of Andre with Teri. The upcoming episode will also feature a shocking discovery of Cookie about the Bossy Media's financial dealings.

Another exciting part of the 15th episode is that actor Bryshere Y Gray will be reappearing in the show as Hakeem Lyon. The character has not been playing a major role in the story since the premiere of sixth season and fans have been curious to know about it. Now, he is all set to be back in the show with Maya.

Followers of the musical drama series can also look forward to a new turning point in the relationship between Yana and Lucious. The hip hop mogul will do everything to help the young and talented artist, which will eventually push her closer to him. If we go by the synopsis of 'Love Me Still', they are likely to spend a night together.

What to expect in 'Love Me Still'

The promo teases an insane episode that will primarily focus on the relationship between Andre and Teri. Meta Golding's character is not really prepared to share wedding vows with her baby daddy, but Cookie asks her to just take the vows and she seeks help from Lucious. The video also features another breakdown of Andre.

To find out what lies ahead for Andre and Teri, series' regulars can watch Empire season 6 episode 15 online on FOX Channel tomorrow, March 31, at 9pm EST. People in the US can watch the show by tuning in to the broadcasting channel or by streaming the show on FOX's official website.

People in the UK and other parts of the world, including India, China, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Russia Canada, Australia and the Middle East, will have to wait a little longer to watch the episode online.

Here is a short description of Empire season 6 episode 15:

As their wedding day arrives, Teri's fears concerning Andre's temper continue to surface. Meanwhile, Cookie finds a shocking discovery while digging into Bossy's finances, which leads to a heated confrontation with Giselle. Then, Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) starts to fall for Lucious again and Maya sets her sights on Hakeem.

Check out the official synopsis for Empire season 6 episode 16 'We Got Us' below:

After witnessing Andre's breakdown, Cookie and Lucious have him committed to the same treatment facility as Leah (guest star Leslie Uggams) and the guilt Cookie feels from Andre's situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison. Meanwhile, Becky struggles with balancing her personal and professional relationships and Hakeem and Maya find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation after a drunken night in Vegas.

Watch the promo of episode 15 of Empire season 6 'Love Me Still' below: