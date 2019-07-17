Emmy nominations for 2019 are finally here and several big names have made it to the final cut. Series like Russian Doll, Game of Thrones, This Is Us, and others are currently competing to win the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The year 2018-19 has been a big year for the entertainment industry. On one hand, we finally got to see Game of Thrones season 8 and a drastic tale of Chernobyl. At the same time, there were series' like Russian doll and When They See Us that made everyone jump from their seats. This year, we also got to see some fantastic performances like Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams in HBO's Game of Thrones and heartbreaking portrayal of Korey Wise by Jharrel Jerome.

Earlier on Tuesday, the nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 were officially announced. Following is the entire list of the nominations:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

Sterling K. Brown

Kit Harington

Bob Odenkirk

Billy Porter

Milo Ventimiglia

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke

Jodie Comer

Viola Davis

Laura Linney

Sandra

Mandy Moore

Robin Wright

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali for True Detective

Benicio Del Toro for Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris for Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us

Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams for Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora

Emma Stone for Maniac

Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon

Aunjenaue Ellis for When They See Us

Niecy Nash for When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Don Cheadle

Ted Danson

Michael Douglas

Bill Hader

Eugene Levy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate for Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep

Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Object

When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan for Barry

Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root for Barry

Tony Hale for Veep

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler for Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks for Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito for Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen for Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly for House of Cards

Chris Sullivan for This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg

Sian Clifford

Olivia Colman

Alex Bornstein

Betty Gilpin

Marin Hinkle

Kate McKinnon

Anna Chlumsky

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie for Game of Thrones

Julia Garner for Ozark

Lena Headey for Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw for Fleabag

Sophie Turner for Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams for Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ben Wishaw for A Very English Scandal

Asante Blackk for When They See Us

Paul Dano for Escape at Dannemora

Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl

John Leguizamo for When They See Us

Michael Kenneth Williams for When They See Us

As per reports, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are going to air on September 22, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Los Angeles.