The President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed the energy cooperation with the Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi and also the working together for a nuclear project that can solve the chronic electricity shortage of Iraq, Kadhimi stated on Wednesday.

"We talked about a future project, using nuclear energy to produce electricity and peaceful projects, which will be under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency ... which will create jobs and address electricity shortages," Kadhimi told in a Baghdad news conference.

France and Iran Cooperation

Macron said they also discussed military cooperation in the face of Islamic State militants and French support for building a metro railway in Baghdad.

Any military cooperation with Iraq should be respectful of its sovereignty and France supports Kadhimi's efforts to safeguard it, as well as to "normalize" all armed forces, Macron said, referring to mostly Iran-backed Shi'ite militia groups.

