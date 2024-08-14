Emirati and French Security Teams Join Forces to Safeguard the Paris 2024 Olympics

The United Arab Emirates is becoming a formidable force in the international security landscape, with its most recent commitment displayed when French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Emirati Police Support Team mission to assist French Police in securing the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. This initiative not only attests the commitment of the UAE toward global security but also reflects the strategic vision of the nation for achieving international cooperation towards the safety and stability of the global community.

Abu Dhabi's experience in security management has been carefully honed under practical real-life conditions, through the hosting of a series of major recent international events. Successive editions of the Dubai Marathon, the global and long anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai, and other mega-events hosted by the Emirati government have further solidified the UAE's ability to manage security effectively at a global level. These events have each been quite unique in nature, requiring major preplanning, thorough use of sophisticated technology, and coordination among various internal and external security agencies.

Expo 2020 was a litmus test, if you will, for the security capabilities of the UAE, as it was a global event that brought millions of visitors to the country from across the world over the course of six months. The event involved vast security arrangements, from crowd management and monitoring to the measures that were taken in case an emergency response was required. The country's capability to sustain a safe environment and order throughout the duration of the event showcased preparedness and capabilities with regard to complex security matters.

This wasn't the UAE's first time dealing with such complex security arrangements. It has been hosting the annual Dubai Marathon for years now, to which running enthusiasts from around the world throng. The success of that event has been dependant on adequate planning, along with monitoring in real time, and rapid action-response plans to ensure the safety of all participants. From such experiences, the UAE has developed a strong internal mechanism for the management of security matters. It has thus acquired the knowledge and experience required in the international arena, something it is now showcasing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With a team made up of experienced officers and specialized units that have been extensively prepared through a series of training programs for this mission, the security personnel have already been proving their effectiveness in Paris. Their extensive training included but was not limited to the advanced studies of crowd management, surveillance methods, and emergency response, all of which have prepared it with the skills required to protect participants at one of the world's biggest and most prestigious sporting events.

Understanding the intricate nature of skills that would be required, the UAE security personnel underwent stringent training to improve their skills and to ensure these are on par with the best international security practices. The training was also followed by the acquisition of advanced equipment that would allow the team to perform well in various hostile environments, some anticipated and some potentially not planned for. The ability to improvise in such situations is as important as thoroughly planned for scenarios.

As a part of the security framework are specialized police dog units (K9) who, with their sharp sense of smell, are capable of carefully searching designated areas to identify potential threats, further beefing up the overall security measures. Meanwhile, Emirati police teams used the K9 units to carry out foot patrols across Paris, thereby ensuring a visible security presence that might deter those with ill intent. This highlights the not only responsive, but also the proactive, preventative security policies taken by the UAE.

The work in tandem of UAE and French security officers showcases the depth of bilateral relations, and the scope of the joint commitment to ensuring safety for all at the Olympics venues. The cooperation continues to facilitate the sharing of expertise and best practices that enhance the security capacity of the two nations. The UAE's participation in the security setup for the 2024 Paris Olympics is part of an overall strategic pillar in the government's wider vision to advance international peace and security. Through the contribution of expertise and resources to world events, the UAE exemplifies this commitment to create an international environment that is both safe and stable.