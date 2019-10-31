Hallie Jade Scott completely nailed her Halloween costume, and how! The 23-year-old daughter of Eminem effortlessly dressed up as pop star Ariana Grande over the weekend, but it was her social media post which sent her fans into a frenzy over her relationship status.

The rapper's famous daughter donned Grande's signature high ponytail, winged eyeliner, thigh-high boots and plaid shirtdress and accessorized her look with a choker and a lollipop, perfectly recreating the moment Grande was spotted arm-in-arm with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, both sucking on lollipops during an outing in New York City.

Keeping it simple, Scott described her look with just a single emoji in the captions, i.e. the diamond ring emoji. "," the Instagram star wrote, a clear indication of Grande's song "7 Rings" from her album Thank U, Next.

But Scott's fans took the matter to a completely different place, for they mistakenly thought that the star was making a cryptic engagement announcement."I thought for a second you was [sic] engaged with the rings! Haha, Slay as always girl. Love this look," one commenter wrote.

Another asked, "What's up with the caption lol." While another posted, "Please don't tell me you are engaged now?" Meanwhile, some of the users were smart enough to figure out what the caption actually meant, and they shared in the comments how it paid homage to the song.

"She put 7 Rings because of the Ariana Grande song not because of her being engaged," another shared. Scott seems to be going all in this year for Halloween since she had recently asked people to help her come up with costume ideas for the spooky festival.

"I hope you have a spooky weekend if you're going to any Halloween festivities comment what you're being PLEASE! I need some inspo ," Scott said in an Instagram post. And in another post, she had an orange makeup look with her blown-out orange eyeshadow, the same winged eyeliner and peachy nude lip.

She wrote in the caption, "kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY"