Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has been slapped with a lawsuit by photographer and professional for a photo she shared as her Instagram story. In a report obtained by entertainment portal 'E! News, the 28-year-old model and her company, Emrata Holdings Inc. have been sued by lensman Robert O'Neil in the Southern District of New York claiming copyright infringement. The photographer has claimed that Ratajkowski neither licensed his picture nor did she take his permission before posting it on her Instagram handle.

The reports further suggests that the lensman is suing the 'Gone Girl' star of damages up to $150,000 and has also asked for all the profit she has earned from his work. The photo that has created all these brawl showed the 28-year-old model holding a flower bouquet that is hiding her face, while she is wearing an oversized blazer and tennis shoe. The photographer further alleges that Ratajkowski posted the picture of her Instagram story, which has now expired. Captioned her post as 'Mood Forever', the lawsuit further mentions.

However, this is not the first time a celebrity was sued by this photographer. Last month, he had he had sued supermodel, Gigi Hadid for an image she posted on Instagram of her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The Court documents obtained by E! News during that time reads,"This action arises out of Defendant's unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, owned and registered by O'Neil, a New York based professional photographer."

In another incident, actor Jennifar Lopez was sued for copyright infringement after she posted a photo of her with beau, Alex Rodriquez. Similarly, popstar Justin Beiber faced the issue of being sued over sharing an image of himself. However, Beiber took to social media to reveal that he has made peace with the photographer, Robert Barbera.