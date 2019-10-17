Emily Ratajkowski has an enviable figure and she knows how to flaunt it. The model did just that in a very skimpy black one-piece bikini during a holiday to Miami, Florida, just one day after apparently going topless at the very same beach.

Emily accessorized her eye-catching look with a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap. The 28-year-old model sported her diamond wedding ring with gold hoop earrings and a necklace, later adding sunglasses.

It is known that Emily launched her brand as Inamorata Swim in 2017 with a daring swimsuit collection; in February 2019 the model revealed that she is expanding with a lingerie and bodywear line - Body - under the umbrella of her label, which she now calls Inamorata Woman.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. But it looks like her haters will have to eat their words as Emily's Inamorata swim line is quite successful. And the model knows how to use social media to promote her brand. Emily regularly posts risqué pics of herself.

The gorgeous model has been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. She shared a strong message on social media: 'Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women's right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself,' she said. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: