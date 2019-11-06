Emily Ratajkowski is back on social media and she is turning up the heat in a skimpy bikini. The model is no stranger to risqué snaps on her Instagram and this latest one is no different. Reportedly, the 28-year-old American actress maintained her bombshell appearance as she posed in her living room alongside her husband of 20 months, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their pet dog, Monkey. Emily could be seen highlighting her killer physique in a teeny-tiny black bikini by the catwalk queen's swimwear line, Inamorata.

The former iCarly actress accentuated her taut midsection and ample bust in the barely-there ensemble, which featured a skimpy triangle top and a matching thong. Emily looked gorgeous in the snap, but there are a lot of people on the internet that do not agree with that observation. She has been trolled many times and called nothing more than a pretty face.

In a previous interview with Paper Magazine, Emily discussed her right to show off her body whenever and however she seems fit. The model opened up about how she aligns her sultry social media snaps and her feminist views in the interview.

And it looks like she has the perfect answer for the haters. The 28-year-old model has built a very successful modelling career for herself, appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and CR Fashion Book, among other publications. She has walked the runways of some of the highest-profile designers, including Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu. Emily Ratajkowski is more than just a pretty face and it looks like the success of her Inamorata line proves that. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: