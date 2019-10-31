Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 "The Last of the Starks" was discussed about a lot because of two specific reasons. The first being how awful the episode was and the second was spotting Starbucks coffee cup in one of the scenes. Now, people will get to know how the blunders happened and who was responsible for it on the latest episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to be aired on October 31.

Emilia Clarke is going to make her appearance as a new guest in the show and will reveal how it happened and whose coffee mug it was. Jimmy Fallon uploaded a short clip recently on his twitter handle where a glimpse is shown when Sophie Turner once appeared in the show and blamed Emilia for this blunder and in exchange Mother of Dragons clears the story and finally tells what actually happened.

The clip shows the 33-year-old actress disclosing to Jimmy that the coffee cup actually belonged to Lord Varys and how she got to know about it. She told - "Okay, so here's the truth. We had like, a party before the Emmys recently. And Conleth who plays Varys, who is sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something, I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!"

As she finished telling the truth, the audience could be heard giggling in that connection. On the other hand, Jimmy Fallon was shocked to know that and could not hold himself asking - "He admitted it?".

Emilia Clarke recently reunited with her Game of Thrones co-actor Jason Momoa and Kit Harrington for her birthday and posted photos on her social media handles. She was also seen mimicking Kit Harrington's shoulder dance moves in one of the clips from the show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon.