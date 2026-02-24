Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights Becomes First 2026 Film Surpassing $100 Million Box Office

Wuthering Heights surpasses $100 million worldwide

Film becomes first 2026 release to hit milestone

Production budget reported at $80 million

Adaptation directed by Emerald Fennell stars Margot Robbie.

Fresh off a global box office win, Wuthering Heights now sits past the hundred-million-dollar line. It's the only movie from 2026 so far to hit that number. Right at this moment, it leads all other releases in earnings.

Filmed under Emerald Fennell's direction, this version reshapes Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights into something new. Margot Robbie steps into the role of Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw while Jacob Elordi becomes Heathcliff. Alongside them, Shazad Latif appears, then Alison Oliver joins the frame. Each performance builds on the last, yet stands apart.

Now topping $100 million worldwide in just days, the dark love story outpaces every movie launched this year. Backed by an estimated $80 million build cost, it's already earned back what it took to make. Profit starts here.

Box Office Hits Record

The movie should keep growing its earnings through week two, yet experts predict softer numbers after that powerful start on Valentine's Day. Initial forecasts pointed to around seventy million dollars worldwide in the first weekend, setting up a quick move toward surpassing one hundred million.

Breaking past one hundred million dollars marks Wuthering Heights as the earliest film of 2026 to hit that mark, something studios tend to watch closely when measuring success. While many releases aim for it, few reach such numbers this quickly.

The BO figure usually signals strong audience turnout plus sustained interest across weeks. Though box office results never guarantee artistic merit, they often reflect wide visibility. This performance sets an early pace others might follow later in the year.

Even so, reviews have been split. Right now, the movie sits at 60% on RottenTomatoes. Beyond screens, talk spreads fast, some question who was picked to act, others fixate on what they wear. Still, folks keep buying tickets regardless.

Adaptation and Reception

Starting with a whisper, then building into something fierce - this movie dives deep into the tangled lives of Cathy and Heathcliff. Not just passion, but fire that burns too close to ruin. Labeled an audacious twist on a timeless romance, its core pulses with desire, connection, and unraveling minds. Far from gentle, it moves like storm weather across moors, unpredictable yet inevitable.

Something about the crowd showing up early hints at real curiosity around Fennel's take on the old story. Box office numbers whisper a truth - when bold casting meets sharp directing, even book-based films can fill seats without apology.

A lone peak above a quiet field - Wuthering Heights now leads 2026's lineup, the only film past $100 million so far. What happens next depends on how audiences respond in the weeks ahead.

