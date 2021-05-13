Elon Musk's SNL Partner Grimes Hospitalized Days After Premiere of Dogefather Show

Singer Grimes, who shared the stage with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus in the most talked about Saturday Night Live (SNL) show The Dogefather, revealed she was hospitalized just two days after the show's premiere.

She revealed on her Instagram post that she suffered from a panic attack days after making her debut appearance on SNL but stated she is out of danger at the moment and would start her therapy sessions in the coming days.

The singer shared a series of pictures from the sets of SNL dressed as a princess posing along with Miley Cyrus and thanked the SNL team for providing her the opportunity to grace their stage and praised Miley for being an amazing person, whom she had the most fun with on the sets.

''Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy,'' she said on Instagram.

Grimes praised Miley and SNL on the same post as, ''But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.''

Elon, Miley, Grimes Starrer SNL Becomes A Hit

The Space X founder Elon Musk's SNL debut The Dogefather is considered to be a hit as it garnered over 7.3 million viewers on television and was also watched by millions of people online around the world making it the third most watched SNL show in history and is behind Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

The main focus of the show was on Musk's favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin and just when investors thought his appearance would boost it to the $1 mark, Doge slipped the opposite direction and fell drastically to 40% days low and recovered to 30% before becoming stable.

Doge is currently trading at $0.49 at the time of publishing and it looks like the meme currency might take few more months to cross the $1 mark, if ever, and the buzz towards the coin has all but fizzled out post the show.