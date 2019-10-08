Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX recently unveiled his Starship that is designated to take humans to Mars. The South African billionaire had also claimed that the future government that will be set up on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy.

As Elon Musk is busy developing his ambitious plans to develop a colony on Mars, Vaclav Smil, an environmental scientist and a close associate of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has revealed that Elon Musk's plans to build a colony on Mars are undoubtedly delusional.

Smil made these remarks in a recent documentary named 'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates'. The environmental scientist also made it clear that he is not a fan of Elon Musk's plans to expand human presence to distant planets.

"Absolutely because it's the only planet we have, you know. You have to be a delusional Elon Musk to think that we can terraform Mars and leave this planet. We will never leave this planet," said Smil, Express.co.uk reports.

A few days back, Samantha Rolfe, an astrobiologist at the University of Hertfordshire had warned that Elon Musk's Starship, designated to take humans to Mars, could turn out to be a moral catastrophe. She also made it clear that the Starship mission to Mars cannot be considered a giant leap in human space exploration.

As per Rolfe, human interference on Mars could introduce microorganisms on the surface of the Red Planet, and it may even kill the alien life that may be harboring there. The astrobiologist also warned that astronomers who walked on the Red Planet could be exposed to deep space radiations that are very harmful to their health.

Rolfe, in a recent article written on The Conversation, revealed that it is not ethical to expose astronauts to space radiation.