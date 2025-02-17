Elon Musk's DOGE Trying to Gain Access to Highly Sensitive Personal Taxpayer Record from IRS in a Bid to Modernize System

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now setting its sights on the IRS, making an unprecedented move to gain access to highly sensitive financial data within the agency—sparking concerns over privacy, security, and government overreach. The comes as DOGE continues to face severe backlash for fiddling and mishandling highly sensitive data.

According to a bombshell report from The Washington Post, Musk's DOGE is now requesting access to a classified IRS system that holds the personal financial records of millions of American citizens. The recent request, which is reportedly under review, would grant DOGE extensive access to IRS "systems, property, and datasets" through a formal memorandum of understanding.

Further Concerns Grow Over DOGE's Role

A major concern is DOGE's possible access to the Integrated Data Retrieval System (IDRS), a highly secured database used by IRS employees to examine taxpayer records, update information, and issue official notices.

Since the system can retrieve personal identification numbers, bank account details, and other confidential financial data, IRS officials have reportedly raised serious concerns.

The report highlights that taxpayers whose information is wrongfully reviewed or disclosed may have the right to seek financial compensation, emphasizing the significant risks associated with DOGE's request.

A senior official from the Trump administration defended the initiative, saying that DOGE's goal is to "eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse while enhancing government efficiency to better serve the public."

The official also stressed that the request is being carried out "lawfully and with the necessary security clearances."

However, critics view the request as a troubling overreach by a department that has already been under scrutiny for its expansive objectives.

Experts have warned that granting political appointees' access to IRS databases is "highly unusual," sparking fears over the possible misuse of taxpayer information.

Nina Olson, a former taxpayer advocate, was direct in highlighting the serious implications of DOGE's request. "The information that the IRS has is incredibly personal," she told The Post.

"Someone with access to it could use it and make it public in a way, or do something with it, or share it with someone else who shares it with someone else, and your rights get violated."

New Concerns Grow

The IRS, already struggling with outdated technology and cybersecurity challenges, now faces a critical decision. Although DOGE claims that its objective is to enhance efficiency and modernize government operations, experts worry that approving such access could set a dangerous precedent, potentially enabling political interference with taxpayer data.

Both the IRS and the Treasury Department have yet to respond to inquiries about DOGE's request, leaving many unanswered questions about how the situation will develop.

This isn't the first time DOGE has tried to gain access to highly sensitive government systems.

Earlier this month, the department sought entry into the Treasury Department's federal payment system—a move that was temporarily halted by a federal judge.

Meanwhile, the IRS is preparing to lay off thousands of probationary employees in the middle of tax season, according to two sources familiar with the agency's plans.

The job cuts, which could take effect as early as next week, come as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to significantly downsize the federal workforce by ordering agencies to dismiss nearly all probationary employees who have not yet secured civil service protection.

The exact number of IRS workers impacted remains unclear.

Previously, the administration introduced a plan to offer buyouts to most federal employees through a "deferred resignation program," aiming to rapidly reduce the size of the government workforce.