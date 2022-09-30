Elon Musk's Dad Shot And Killed 3 Intruders; Errol Reveals Horrific Details When 7 Armed Burglars Entered His House

Billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol, has revealed that once he killed three men, who were armed and entered his house in South Africa. The gunfight took place in the 1998, when Errol's daughter Ali, who was six years old then, was in the home.

The incident took place in Johannesburg in evening when Ali came home and told her father that she wanted to take a bath in the main bedroom en suite. Errol revealed that as he searched for the towel, a gang of seven men suddenly entered the lounge area.

Burglars Started Firing At Errol

All of a sudden, the burglars started firing on him but Errol somehow survived the hail of bullets. He rushed towards bedroom and took his .357 Magnum that was kept on a top shelf.

"As soon as they saw me, they started shooting at me. They opened up on me. I killed three. One bullet went through two of them. I took the first guy out through the head. The police found him with the top of his head missing," he said, according to The Sun.

Errol Killed Three

Errol stressed that he was using hollow-point ammunition, so the round broke up, and the shrapnel hit the guy behind him in the chest. "They ran as soon as I fired my first shot."

Revealing that as the others fled, one of the intruders remained and snuck down the hallway, Errol spotted him and immediately fired his second shot.

Bullet Could Have Hit Errol In The Chest

"We both fired at the same time. I hit him in the groin, and I thought he had hit me. I looked down to see where I was shot," said Errol.

It was only later revealed that the intruder's bullet hit the door, as the bullet was found embedded in the frame's inch-wide aluminium upright.

"The bullet hit it dead center; otherwise, it would have hit me square in the chest," said Errol.

Errol made headlines recently after he revealed that he had a second unplanned child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter.

