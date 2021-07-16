Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Was About Hex Cryptocurrency?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is obsessed with colonizing mars, sending rockets to space and producing driverless cars. And the new addition to the list is his love for cryptocurrencies and most importantly, his love for memes and cryptic messages.

Just recently, a user on Twitter going by the name Michi Lumin, who is also a crypto enthusiast, tagged Elon Musk along with Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus saying celebrities tweeting ''obtuse and vague things'' leads to people interpreting it in their own ridiculous ways and is indeed fun to watch how people's imagination gets a ''horsepower'' of its own.

''I need to start tweeting obtuse and vague things in the hopes that some people will interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious. This is already happening with @BillyM2k and of course @elonmusk,'' tweeted Muchi Lumin.

The Space X founder, Musk, immediately replied to the tweet with numbers saying ''48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65''.

That didn't really make sense and at the look of it, Musk seems to be just having some fun. The internet is full of wild things and several users took over the comments section claiming he's now planning to promote or invest in Hex cryptocurrency.

The times are such that, any cryptic tweet Musk sends out now plays straight in to the hands of crypto enthusiasts who spin the message as per their convenience and connect it to their favourite coin sending out an illusion that he's indeed planning to invest in 'xyz' coin.

Well, the numbers Musk randomly typed as a response is Hexadecimal and there are plenty of free apps available online that can decode Hexadecimals and the conversion to character leads to ASCII.

However, since the numbers are in Hexadecimal format, users pointed out that Elon Musk might indeed be eyeing Hex Coin as his next favorite and commented that he might soon begin tweeting about the coin and make it reach 'to the moon'.

There is no truth to any claims doing the rounds online that Elon Musk has shown his interest in Hex cryptocurrency. If he indeed is interested, the billionaire entrepreneur would definitely tweet about it openly.

After tweeting about Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Elon Musk has lately tweeted about CumRocket crypto and also Baby Doge coin and flirts with the word Shiba Inu, making both dogs and crypto enthusiasts feel thrilled.

At the time of publishing, Hex cryptocurrency was trading at $0.1462 and was up +6.48% in the day's trade.