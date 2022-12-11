Elon Musk Warns Twitter Employees They Will be Sued if They Leaking Company Information to Media

Not pleased with multiple leaks of confidential information at Twitter, Elon Musk has warned employees that they will face legal action if they leak information.

In an email sent to the Twitter employees, CEO Musk said the company will seek "immediately seek damages" if they violate their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

"As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company's interests and in violation of their NDA," Musk wrote in the email.

"This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages," the tech tycoon added.

Musk also told the employees to sign a pledge indicating they've understood him clearly. The email by Musk to employees was accessed by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer.

Musk said that occasional slip ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves".

The employees had time till Sunday to sign the pledge indicating that they understand the policy.

Meanwhile, two female Twitter employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk-run company, accusing the micro-blogging platform of violating federal and state of California laws that ban gender discrimination at workplace.

Musk is currently busy revealing what happened at Twitter during the US presidential election in 2020, which may involve election interference from top executives.