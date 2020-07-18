The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard has gotten murkier as a statement by a concierge via written witness statement claims that Heard was visited by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at Depp's Los Angeles penthouse while the couple was still together.

In the written statement, Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the building where Depp and Heard lived, alleged that the SpaceX founder visited the Aquaman star frequently late at night whenever Depp was absent from home.

Concierge Statement Spills Beans on Musk

"From March 2015 onwards, Ms. Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11 pm to midnight, by Mr. Elon Musk. For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms. Heard who would tell me to give Mr. Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse," the statement alleged.

Musk is yet to respond to this claim. The statement was written in support of Johnny's libel action against News Group Newspapers for describing him as a "wife-beater," which he has vehemently denied. Recently, Sean Bett, a former Los Angeles sheriff's deputy, who worked as Depp's bodyguard for a decade, said that Heard had abused Depp on several occasions while they were married.

Musk Allegedly Had Threesome With Heard and Delevingne

Last month, Musk denied another claim that he had a threesome affair with Heard and supermodel-friend Cara Delevingne at Depp's home in Los Angeles in late 2016. Musk's denial came after Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbor of Heard, testified in a court document that the threesome affair happened.

Musk was previously reported of having an affair with Heard before she filed for divorce from Depp, 57, in May 2016 after a year of marriage. He denied the allegations at that time. The Pirates of the Caribbean has slapped a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after their divorce in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)