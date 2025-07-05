Elon Musk Slams Trump's $5 Trillion Bill, Proposes 'America Party' to Break Two-Party Grip

Elon Musk used Independence Day to reignite political tensions, taking aim at the U.S. government's fiscal policies and the dominance of its two-party structure. Posting on X, the tech mogul and SpaceX CEO denounced former President Donald Trump's latest legislative push—a sweeping second-term spending bill—as irresponsible and damaging.

Calling the bill "insane" and a betrayal of working Americans, Musk accused both Republicans and Democrats of operating as a single, corrupt entity. "It's time to ask if we want independence from the two-party—or some might say uniparty—system," Musk wrote on July 4. He then floated the idea of a new movement: the "America Party," even launching a poll to test public support for a third-party alternative.

In follow-up posts, Musk laid out a potential roadmap for gaining political influence without needing a large base. He suggested focusing efforts on just a handful of swing congressional districts and Senate seats. "With razor-thin margins in Congress, just a few seats could control key legislation," he argued, positioning the hypothetical party as a kingmaker rather than a traditional power bloc.

This wasn't Musk's first warning. On July 1, he vowed that if the $5 trillion bill passed, he would immediately begin the process of launching a new political organization. The bill, which expands the federal debt ceiling by a record amount, passed the Senate earlier that week.



In a particularly scathing remark, Musk mocked the bipartisan approval of the bill, calling Washington a "Porky Pig Party." He accused lawmakers of selling out the American people in favor of special interests, saying the legislation increases national debt while ignoring the economic struggles of ordinary citizens.

Musk's opposition to the bill aligns with his longstanding criticism of government overspending. However, his latest posts go further—suggesting he may be preparing to back or build an actual third party, something rarely attempted in modern U.S. politics with success.

While Musk has not officially declared a political campaign or party formation, his July 4 statements were more than symbolic. They suggest a growing interest in shaping national policy beyond the tech and business sectors. His massive social media following and influence give him an unusual platform to sway political sentiment, especially among independents and younger voters disillusioned with traditional parties.