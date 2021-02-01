Business magnate Elon Musk has often found himself on the wrong side of social media. This time he opened a floodgate of memes and jokes after he said his children were "educated by YouTube and Reddit."

Musk made the comment during an invite-only live chat on Clubhouse app. Throughout the chat, he discussed Mars exploration, Tesla, cryptocurrencies and Covid-19 vaccine.

Musk was also asked what should be the right approach to education for children between five to years of age. To this, he replied: "My kids were mostly educated by YouTube and Reddit. And their classmates."

He continued: "I guess there were lessons as well, but they spent most of their time online so yeah, it seemed most of their education was coming from online. With education, I think it's important to make things interesting and to teach them the relevance of learning certain things."

Twitter Users Amused With Elon Musk's Statement

Musk's comment went viral on Twitter with some users taking the opportunity to troll him, while others agreed with him.

One Twitter user wrote: "@elonmusk @joinClubhouse his kids educated themselves mostly from YouTube and Reddit. [S]ays a lot about the education system."

Another user tweeted: "@elonmusk 'Most of my kids education comes from YouTube and Reddit.' Private schools are out, free accessible information is in."

A third user wrote: "Elon Musk just said live online that his kids learn the most from YouTube and Reddit. This is absolutely awesome."

Last May, Musk and his British musician girlfriend Grimes welcomed a baby boy, whom the couple named X Æ A-XII. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO explained the meaning behind the name in a podcast interview with comedian Joe Rogan.

"First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution," Musk had said, adding that A-12 stands for Archangel 12, the name of one of his planes.

Musk is father to five other children from previous marriages with author Justine Wilson and actress Talulah Riley.