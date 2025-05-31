Elon Musk Raises Concern After Sporting Black Eye at His White House Farewell Briefing Alongside Trump Amid Bombshell Drug Use Claims

Elon Musk was seen sporting a mysterious black eye during an Oval Office event to mark the end of his 130 days in the Trump administration, leaving social media users puzzled. The world's richest man made no mention of the injury above his right eye during the White House gathering.

This came after a bombshell New York Times report claimed that Musk was using a cocktail of drugs while on the campaign trail, as his chaotic personal life began affecting his professional activities. Sources also told the publication that Musk allegedly took ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and regularly traveled with a daily pill box containing around 20 different drugs, including Adderall.

Mysterious Black Eye and Drug Claims

Musk came to the farewell event dressed in a black "Dogefather" T-shirt and a matching "DOGE" cap. The bruise was noticeable in photos shared on Thursday, as well as during a separate presentation given by the former special government worker.

Social media users were left puzzled. "What happened to Elon, appears he has a black eye on his right," one X user wrote, speculating about the tech billionaire's appearance.

"Yoo did Elon Musk get straight up punched in the face? That's a left hook black eye if I've ever seen one. Might explain his delayed talk?" another account wrote.

However, during his farewell appearance alongside Trump, Musk slammed the media coverage on drug use, particularly targeting the New York Times, saying that it was unreliable and that he was ready to move past the controversy.

When asked about the backlash he has faced since aligning with Trump — including arson attacks on Tesla locations and widespread boycotts — Musk said, "Some of this room are slingers."

Trump thanked Musk for his contributions to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as his five-month tenure came to an end. He also said that Musk would still be involved occasionally, moving between his private ventures and White House matters.

Parting Gift

In a symbolic gesture, Trump presented Musk with an oversized key before vowing that the agency's mission to curb federal spending would continue, even after his departure. He compared his commitment to budget cuts to a personal spiritual journey, calling it a "way of life" he hopes will influence the broader government.

Musk's comments came after it was reported that discontent grew with him within Trump's circle which intensified after an alleged aggressive shout fest with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Although Musk's role in the Trump administration was always meant to be short-term, his exit comes shortly after he publicly slammed the White House's "Big Beautiful Bill," signaling a clear rift. Musk said he was "disappointed" in the president for, in his view, "undermining" much of the progress he had made at DOGE. In his parting remarks, he said he would now be focusing entirely on his business ventures.

Musk alluded to all his grievances in the Friday meeting, claiming that DOGE had become a scapegoat and was unfairly blamed for controversies beyond his control.

While many of DOGE's budget-slashing reforms have yet to be formally enacted, Trump assured those at the meeting that he remained "totally committed to making the DOGE cuts permanent."