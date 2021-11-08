Is Elon Musk Launching New Cryptocurrency? Twitterati Try to Interpret Name Change to 'Lorde Edge'

Social Media sleuths were left scratching their heads after Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk changed the display name on his Twitter handle to 'Lorde Edge' and location to 'Trollheim' on Sunday, November 7. Twitter erupted into a 'guess game' as to what could it possibly mean as the tech mogul did not provide any explanation for the random change. Some guessed that Musk took a dig at Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, whose billionaire tax proposal was the reason behind Musk putting up a poll on Twitter about selling Tesla stocks. Others, however, associated the 'cryptic' name change with Dogecoin.

Referring to the 'billionaires' tax' proposal by Senator Wyden, Elon Musk put up a poll asking his 62.8 million followers if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock. "Much [the tax proposal] is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," he wrote. "I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes," he added in another tweet. Turns out, 57.9 percent of people were in favor of selling the Tesla stock.

On the other hand, the co-creator of cryptocurrency Dogecoin, Shibetoshi Nakamoto hinted that the name change could be an anagram for 'elder doge,' referring to Dogecoin. "Lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge," Nakamoto tweeted. "This doesn't mean it was intentional, but it is in fact an anagram."

A new cryptocurrency?

While some social media users found it hard to comprehend the meaning of 'Lorde Edge', the majority of Twitter users were convinced that the name change is associated with either Dogecoin or possibly 'a new cryptocurrency'. "Elon recently said he would be the worlds first trillionaire in #Dogecoin Then changed his name to Lorde Edge which is anagram for Elder Doge and is about to sell $26+billion of his Tesla stock to pay some taxes Using only 4 billion of his sale would make him a Doge Trillionaire," one person tweeted.

Some Twitter users even poked fun at the name change and called for the "normalization" of being "silly and quirky" and "still being taken seriously at your job".

'Why does you pp look like you just came?'

Meanwhile, Senator Wyden dissed Elon Musk's Twitter poll and noted that "whether nor not the world's wealthiest man pays any taxes shouldn't depend on the results of a Twitter poll," in a tweet. Elon Musk took a dig at Wyden's response and joked about why does his profile picture on Twitter "looks like you just came?"