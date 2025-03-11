Elon Musk Confirms 'Massive Cynerattack' on X and Suggest Some 'Country Is Involved' as Thousands Unable to Access Platform

Elon Musk has confirmed that X has suffered a massive cyberattack following three waves of outages on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, wherein thousands of users were unable to access the platform. The billionaire CEO of Tesla took to the platform, which has experienced multiple disruptions today, to acknowledge the ongoing issues.

Musk suggested that the attack was carried out by either a well-organized group, a country, or possibly both working together. He said: "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing ..."

Massive Attack on X

According to DownDetector, an outage-tracking website, the disruptions began around 6 a.m. ET, with as many as 20,538 users reporting issues. While the problems briefly subsided, they surged again at 10 a.m., with nearly 40,000 reports of outages.

By 12:30 p.m. ET, around 26,000 outage reports had been recorded worldwide, with many users complaining that the app was failing to load.

Musk did not identify any suspects or motives behind the cyberattack. However, he responded to a post on the platform agreeing with the claim that "they want to silence you and this platform," though it was unclear who "they" referred to.

While no concrete evidence supports Musk's claims beyond his own statements, the possibility of his platform being targeted by cyberattacks isn't entirely unlikely. Under President Donald Trump's second administration, Musk has gained even more prominence and controversy, leading his team, known as "DOGE," through abrupt reductions in government funding, job cuts, and rollbacks in international aid programs.

Additionally, Tesla stores have faced protests over Musk's significant yet unelected influence in the government, coinciding with a decline in the stock value of his electric vehicle company.

Nothing Going Right for Musk

The cyberattack came as Musk's EV company, Tesla's shares plummeted 10 percent in early Monday trade in one of the worst days for Wall Street this year. Monday's decline saw Tesla's stock hitting it lowest level since the day before the presidential election and 50 percent from its record closing high of $479 seen on Dec. 17.

Tesla's stock has fallen roughly 18% since early March.

Despite the sharp decline, some of the company's most optimistic supporters have stepped up to defend it.

Last Thursday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reaffirmed his bullish stance on Tesla, describing the recent downturn as a crucial "gut check moment" for Tesla enthusiasts, including himself.