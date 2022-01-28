Elon Musk Compares Biden Admin to 'Power Hungry Hobbit' from 'Lord of the Rings'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk went on a Twitter rant against the Biden administration for their COVID management on January 28. The Tesla CEO even took a dig at the UN for not releasing the 2020 death rates by COVID. He hinted that the way the government is exercising its power is the path to 'tyranny.'

Musk reshared a meme featuring a scene of the movie Lord of the Rings where Bilbo Baggins stands holding the ring of ultimate powers, contemplating why he shouldn't keep it when he knows how important it is to destroy it. Musk referred to the ring as 'COVID emergency powers' and Bilbo Baggins as the 'government' pointing out that the government might be violating its powers in the name of COVID.

The meme was originally posted with a quote from the movie referencing the current equation. "But the hearts of men are easily corrupted, and the Ring of Power has a will of its own..." Musk added, "And in the darkness bind them."

'This is the path to tyranny'

"If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny," Musk wrote in a separate tweet. In another tweet, he noted how 'odd' it was that the UN still hadn't released the 2020 world death rates. "Seems odd that the UN still hasn't released 2020 world death rates," the tweet read.

'Just focus on cars and rokets'

Elon Musk faced heat on sharing the meme about the government allegedly violating 'COVID emergency powers,' as people denied the existence of the same in the first place. "Someone makes a meaningless meme based on zero facts lol. What emergency powers is he talking about? Doesn't exist," one person tweeted.

Responding to a tweet on 'how can one fight back,' to the government, Musk asked people to 'vote them out.' One person questioned the move emphasizing the 'current election process being rigged due to gerrymandering,' to which, Musk wrote, "I have a feeling that gerrymandering will not work as well as they think."

Gerrymandering is a term that refers to the practice of manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency to favor one party.