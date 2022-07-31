Elon Musk To Build Own Airport; Tesla Boss' Plan Ready For His Private Airfield in Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in plans to build his own airport, according to a report. The billionaire is considering building his private airport in Texas.

The conceptual plans for the airport are prepared, reported Austonia citing sources.The airport is expected to be located east of Austin, near Bastrop in Texas.

But the exact location of the airport is not known and there are also no details available about the time period of the project.

Besides being available for private jet travel for himself and his executives, the potential new airfield could service Musk's companies, many of which have a local presence: Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company in particular. Musk and his companies own thousands of acres in Central Texas, mostly along the Colorado River corridor, according to Austonia.

