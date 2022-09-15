The limited-editon Tesla Cyberwhistle is available only to customers willing to fork out over 1,000 Dogecoin (around $50). The EV manufacturer's latest product is inspired by the futuristic Cybertruck series.

Buy Tesla merchandise with Dogecoin

Tesla said the Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. It includes integrated attachment feature for added versatility. Buyers only have to pay with Dogecoin, a popular memecoin â€“ cryptocurrency.

Tesla said Dogecoin is the only cryptocurrency that it currently accepts for select merchandise. To make such transactions, users need to have a Dogecoin wallet to pay for Tesla goods. The EV manufacturer highlighted that incorrect payment amounts, or asset types sent to its address will not be reversed or refunded. Tesla tweeted that it's the responsibility of the purchaser to ensure that Dogecoin is transferred accurately.

The Tesla Cyberwhistle and Twitter

This was initially launched as a "criticism of whistleblowers". Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, encouraged his Twitter followers to "blow the whistle", a nod to the controversy surrounding his u-turn to purchase the microblogging platform. The billionaire is trying to get out of his $44 billion bid to purchase Twitter over a lack of transparency regarding the number of bots and spam accounts the social media platform has.

Peiter Zatko, a former Twitter security executive turned whistleblower, penned an 84-page long complaint against the company. He claimed that Twitter misled regulators because it did not have a solid security plan against spam accounts and bots.

Elon Musk's Love for Dogecoin

The Tesla CEO is a prominent supporter of the memecoin. In 2021, Musk claimed that Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for payments. The billionaire explained that even though Dogecoin was created as a silly joke, it's better suited for transactions. Musk also endorsed the memecoin over Ethereum saying that it can be used to make decentralized finance more accessible to everyone. Moreover, he said Dogecoin feels like the people's crypto because the people that support it are neither financial experts nor Silicon Valley technologists.

His space company SpaceX began accepting Dogecoin as payment for merchandise in May. However, Musk recently doubled down on his support for DOGE following a $258 million lawsuit which alleged a crypto Ponzi scheme surrounding the token. But he continues to support Dogecoin.

The memecoin was launched in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a "joke" to the popular Bitcoin.

The Tesla Cyberwhistle was immediately available on Tesla's website following the subpoena of Zatko. Buyers will get the Cyberwhistle delivered in four to six weeks from the purchase. It's now sold out.