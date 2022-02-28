Elon Musk Assures to 'Save' ISS after Russia Threatens to Let it Fall from the Orbit

Elon Musk is being hailed a hero as after providing high-speed internet in war-ravaged Ukraine in under 10 hours, the SpaceX head assured that he would save the International Space Station (ISS) following Russia's threats that it would let it fall from orbit. After Russia's space chief threatened to let the ISS drop from orbit, Musk stated that SpaceX would rescue the ISS in any such event.

Amidst worldwide condemnation of the Russian invasion and multiple economic sanctions, Chief of Russian space agency Dimitry Rogozin, in a series of tweets, warned that Russian technology is necessary to keep the ISS in orbit and prevent it from crashing down onto the US or Europe.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?" Rogozin wrote in a tweet on Friday. A Twitter user wrote the translated tweet of Rogozin. "I think Elon is referring to this above," the Twitter user wrote, adding, "So Elon answered: SpaceX."

Elon Musk to the rescue

The Twitter user then asked Musk if that meant he would keep the ISS from falling, to which, the SpaceX head responded with a 'yes.'

Musk also replied to another tweet thread that described the ISS without the Russian segment and showed a SpaceX Dragon attached instead of in its place. "Good thread," Musk responded.

'We Ask You to Provide Ukraine with Starlink Stations and to Address Sane Russians'

Earlier, Elon Musk acted swiftly and provided Starlink services in Ukraine after the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister requested the tech billionaire to help the war-ravaged nation with internet services as Ukraine found itself with no internet following three days of the invasion.

"@elonmusk while you try to colonize Mars, Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space, Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted.

Under ten hours Elon Musk responded that Starlink services were active in Ukraine and more 'terminals were en route.'