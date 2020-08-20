Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life. I spent my twenties pretty much in mad chaos. I don't remember much of it. I think I blurred a lot of it out," she told etonline.com.

"I've been around the world a few times. I played so many shows. I've been to cities I can't even remember. I can't even think of all the countries I've been to at this point. I was on a constant roll. I was taking it for granted because I assumed it would just be my cycle forever, touring," she added.

After her Delirium World Tour ended in 2017, though, the singer "went through quite a few changes" that led her to take "a bunch of time off". "I parted ways with my management, I moved to New York. I went through quite a few changes," she recalled.

"So I really decided to take a bunch of time off. I needed it. I needed to reflect on everything. I needed to figure out who I was without all that stuff in the background, touring and madness and celebrity-ness and all that stuff. I had to become a human that wasn't just a touring robot," she added.

Why Ellie Goulding Was Cynical About Marriage

Earlier this year Singer Ellie Goulding said her parents' divorce made her cynical about marriage for a long time. During the "Table Manners" podcast, the singer opened up about how her parents' divorce affected her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The "Love me like you do" hitmaker got married to art dealer Caspar Jopling last year. She admitted that she became disillusioned with the idea of wedding because of her parents' break-up. "I had quite a few outfits because I was really shameless for my wedding. Since I was a girl, I would draw pictures of girls in wedding dresses, in ball gowns. I always said to myself, 'if I ever get married' -- which I was really cynical about for a long time because my parents divorced. A lot of my childhood friends' parents divorced also, so I was never really a big fan of it," she said.

'I've Kissed Quite A Few Frogs'

The singer previously dated Niall Horan, Greg James and Dougie Poynter. Giving her love life a fairy tale twist, she said: "I kissed quite a few frogs (before I met Caspar). That sounds harsh but that's the best way to say it because I did have a few relationships before Caspar that I thought at the time were amazing."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the singer revealed that she occasionally fasts for "up to 40 hours" to maintain her figure, and insists that it is "safe". The singer, who was once addicted to working out, only has water and other drinks for almost two days. The 33-year-old said she has taken a go-ahead from her doctor friend for this fitness regime.

(With inputs from agencies)