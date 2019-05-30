In her appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres took the platform to speak about her horrific assault incident that took place when she was a teenager.

"That's another thing that, you know, I'm angry at myself because...I was too weak to stand up—I was 15 or 16 and...I mean, it's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually gonna go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not, you know, ever let someone do that," she said.

"My mother had had breast cancer right after they got married," the 61-year-old star continues. "So she had a breast removed, and they had a very, very sexual relationship, which was also very uncomfortable for me. And he told me when she was out of town that he'd felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn't want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine."

"Again, 'cause I didn't know about bodies, I don't know that breasts are all different and...anyway, he convinced me that he needs to feel my breasts22 and then he tries to do it again another time, and then another time, he tried to break my door down, and I kicked the window out and ran 'cause I knew it was gonna do–it was gonna go more to something," DeGeneres stated. "And I didn't want to tell my mother, 'cause I was protecting her and I knew that that would ruin her happiness."

Further stating how he made her mother happy, DeGeneres said, "And I didn't tell her for a few years, and then I told her. And then she didn't believe me. And then she stayed with him for 18 more years. And finally left him because he'd changed the story so many times." While the episode will be airing on May 30, a snippet of the same was shared.