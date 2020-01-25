For months, there have been wrong rumours about a troubled marriage between Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. Now, a new report claimed that the couple is trying to make their marriage work by setting up new rules.

According to Star magazine, the two are happy about their "new beginning" and have introduced "relationship rules" to save their marriage. The report said that the two were going through a rough patch and had a chaotic 2019. However, these claims are untrue as DeGeneres and de Rossi have been going strong.

The tabloid claimed that the couple has decided there will be "no more jealousy, no more arguments..." DeGeneres promised to work on "being a better listener," while de Rossi promised "to be more patient with her wife's challenging career," the source said. "It is give and take and they are now putting each other in the foreground," the source added. "Whatever they do works, because their dynamics have already improved!"

This is not the first wrong rumour about DeGeneres and de Rossi. Few months ago, a report claimed that the marriage broke down after DeGeneres refused to end her show and move to Australia with de Rossi. One report also claimed that de Rossi was on the verge of divorcing DeGeneres for defending comedian Kevin Hart last January.

However, none of these claims about the two are true. There is no marriage trouble between DeGeneres and de Rossi.