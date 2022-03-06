Elite US, UK Forces Prepare for Zelensky's High-Risk Rescue as Russian Troops Near Kyiv

As fears loom that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could be picked by Russian troops any time from Kyiv, the US and the UK troops are reportedly coming together to a remote base in Lithuania for the high-risk rescue of Zelensky, who has survived nearly three assassination attempts in a week.

US Navy Seals, UK SOS Soldiers Preparing for Rescue

Nearly 150 US Navy Seals and 70 UK elite soldiers are training for a rescue mission alongside the Ukrainian forces, reported The Sun.

A senior source said, "The most likely sensible option could be to relocate Zelensky out of Kyiv where he could be picked up. We have aircraft but the distance is critical."

Russian Spetsnaz special forces are reportedly focusing on targetting the Ukrainian President as he still remains away from Kremlin troops despite over 10 days of the war. Zelensky survived assassination attempts this week as plots were foiled by the double agents.

The US and the UK SOS soldiers are understood to be training with elite Ukrainian soldiers to successfully carry out a rescue mission if Zelensky requests.

It came as Zelenskyy had earlier turned down rescue efforts by the US maintaining that he needs ammunition, not a ride.

Kyiv Braces for Massive Attack

A huge convoy of Russian military vehicles is just hours away from Kyiv which raises the possibility that the Ukrainian capital could witness massive fighting and could fall to Russians. However, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has confirmed that they are aware of the situation and ready to give a befitting reply to Kremlin troops.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Western sanctions against Moscow in the wake of Ukraine's invasion are equivalent to war.

He also maintained that Russian attacks have nearly destroyed the Ukrainian air defense system and warned that closing Ukraine's airspace would meet with catastrophic consequences.

"The implementation of this demand (Closing Ukraine's airspace) is associated with colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but for the whole world," said Putin, adding, "The current [Ukrainian] leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they put under question the future of Ukrainian statehood. And if that happens, it will be entirely on their conscience."