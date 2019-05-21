A new research report published by the American Psychological Association has found that people who see themselves as being in a higher social class may tend to develop an exaggerated belief that they are better than their equally capable lower class counterparts. As per the research report, elite class people used to show this attitude during important situations like job interviews, and it is often interpreted as confidence and competence by others.

The study report published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology revealed that posh people often don't know what they are talking about, but they will be considered competitive as they show overconfidence about their abilities.

''Advantages beget advantages. Those who are born in upper-class echelons are likely to remain in the upper class, and high-earning entrepreneurs disproportionately originate from highly educated, well-to-do families. Our research suggests that social class shapes the attitudes that people hold about their abilities and that, in turn, has important implications for how class hierarchies perpetuate from one generation to the next," Peter Belmi, a researcher at the University of Virginia and lead author of the study in a recent statement.

During the study, researchers analyzed the behavior patterns of more than 150,000 small business owners in Mexico who were seeking for loan. To measure the applicants' social class, researchers looked into information about their income, education level, and the perceived standing in the society. After a flash card game and cognitive test, these participants were asked to assess themselves regarding their performance. Later, researchers analyzed the scores, and they found that posh people often believe they would perform better than others.

In the study report, researchers also suggested that this element of overconfidence might be due to the differences in values between elite, middle, and working-class people.

"In the middle class, people are socialized to differentiate themselves from others, to express what they think and feel and to confidently express their ideas and opinions, even when they lack accurate knowledge. By contrast, working-class people are socialized to embrace the values of humility, authenticity and knowing your place in the hierarchy. These findings challenge the widely held belief that everybody thinks they are better than the average," added Belmi.

