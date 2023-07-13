Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon 2023 Women's Semifinal Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Australia

Wimbledon 2023 is coming to a close with just the semifinals and finals left. The women's competition this year has been one of the most exciting ones with wild card entry Elina Svitolina reaching the semifinals after a spate of upsets. Elina Svitolina will now face Marketa Vondrousova in the first semifinal at the Centre Court at the All England Club on Thursday.

The other semifinal will be played between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka. However, all eyes will be on Svitolina as experts now believe that she has the potential to win the trophy this year. Here's how to watch the Wimbledon Women's semifinal match between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova online.

Big Match

Interestingly, none of the four women who will contend in the women's singles semifinal has won the grass-court championship. So, it can be anyone's tournament. However, all have been on Svitolina as she has already impressed fans and critics this year.

Svitolina, who entered the tournament as a wild card, will go head-to-head against the talented Marketa Vondrousova, with both players being unseeded.

This clash promises a captivating encounter, given Svitolina's ability to surpass expectations throughout the tournament and Vondrousova's impressive journey to the semi-finals. Tennis enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating showdown between these skilled athletes.

Svitolina brings a significant amount of confidence, particularly as this is her second major event since becoming a mother. Her notable victory over the world number one, Iga Swiatek, on her route to the semi-finals has further bolstered her belief in her abilities.

With the prospect of claiming a significant trophy within her reach, Svitolina is determined to secure her second title of the year, showcasing her determination and drive to succeed.

On the other hand, Vondrousova's journey has been marked by challenges, particularly with recurring injuries since her appearance in the 2019 French Open finals. Her wrist injury required extensive attention and rehabilitation, posing obstacles on her path.

However, Vondrousova has demonstrated an impressive comeback and showcased excellent form in this year's Wimbledon. Now, Vondrousova must maintain her focus and determination as she aims to fulfill her ultimate goal of reaching the final, proving her resilience and determination to succeed despite the setbacks she has faced.

Here's how to watch the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match online.

When and Where

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match will be played at the Centre Court at the All England Club on Thursday, July 13.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match begins at 1:30 pm (local time), 8:30 am (EST), 7:30 am (CT), 5:30 am (PT), 6:00 pm (IST) and 10:30 pm (AEST).

How to Watch

The matches will be broadcast live across the world.

Tennis lover in the United States canwatch the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

Inthe United Kingdom, fans can watch the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on Eurosport & BBC

In India, tennis lovers can watch the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Fans in Australia canwatch theElina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on Nine Network

TSN & RDS (French) will air the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match live in Canada.

How to Live Stream

The Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match in the United States will be live streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers online streaming for cord-cutters, including exclusive coverage of select matches.

Besides, those who don't want to opt for cable TV, several live TV streaming services will allow fans to watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

United Kingdom: In the United Kingdom, fans can access the live stream on BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website.

India: Viewers can live stream the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on Disney+, Sony Six and Sony Liv, the network's streaming platform.

Canada: Tennis enthusiasts can live stream the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on the Sportsnet website or the Sportsnet app.

Australia: Wimbledon fans in Australia can live stream the Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova Wimbledon Women's Semifinal match on their 9Now platform.