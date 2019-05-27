A woman, aged 38, was arrested by the Singapore police on Saturday, May 25 for allegedly stealing over 400 mobile phones worth S$300,000.

Following a complaint from an electronics service company on May 24 that several phones went missing from its warehouse, Singapore Police Force swung into action and arrested the employee. They tracked the woman thoroughly before arresting her on Saturday.

After conducting a search, the officers found about S$6,000 in cash and 65 mobile phones from the alleged accused, who was employed by the company.

The woman will be taken to the court on Monday, where she will be charged with criminal breach of trust as a company employee.

As per Singapore Penal Code, under Section 406, whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 7 years, or with fine, or with both.

In addition, Section 408 states that if a clerk or servant employed, and being in any manner entrusted in such capacity with property, or with any dominion over property, commits criminal breach of trust in respect of that property, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 15 years, and shall also be liable to fine.