Electricity, Gas Tariffs to Fall for Singapore Households in First Quarter of 2026

Singapore households will see lower electricity and gas bills in the first quarter of 2026, as tariffs are set to decline amid reduced fuel and energy costs.

The household electricity tariff for January to March 2026, before the goods and services tax (GST), will be 0.84 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) lower than the previous quarter, SP Group said on Tuesday, December 30. This represents a 3% decrease from the tariff charged between October and December this year.

Highlighting the impact on households, the national grid operator said, "The average monthly electricity bill for families living in Housing and Development Board four-room flats will decrease by S$3.17 (US$2.40), before GST."

SP Group added, "The overall electricity tariff, before GST, including tariffs for non-households, will decrease by an average of 3.1% or 0.84 cents per kWh compared with the previous quarter."

Gas tariffs for households will also be reduced in the first three months of 2026. City Energy said on Tuesday that the gas tariff will fall by 0.67 cents per kWh before GST, due to lower fuel costs compared with the previous quarter. This brings the tariff down from 22.35 cents per kWh to 21.68 cents per kWh, a decrease of about 3%.

Both SP Group and City Energy review electricity and gas tariffs on a quarterly basis, following guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority.

The energy cost component of the electricity tariff for each quarter is determined using the average natural gas prices recorded in the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter. Similarly, the fuel cost component of the gas tariff is calculated based on the average fuel prices over the same period.