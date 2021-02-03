A high-profile pro-Trump attorney, Lin Wood, who spent much of the last three months pushing baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 US election, is now under investigation by Georgia officials for potential voter fraud.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office confirmed that the investigation was launched after a reporter with WSB-TV in Atlanta posted an email from Wood where the lawyer said he had been living in South Carolina for several months.

"The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to [WSB-TV reporter] Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months," said the secretary of state's office.

According to Georgia state code 21-2-217 (a) (5), if a person moves to another state with the intention of remaining there for an indefinite time and "making such state the person's place of residence" then those individuals are no longer considered eligible to vote in Georgia.

Lin Wood Voter Fraud Investigation

Wood told WSB-TV via email that he has been a Georgia resident since 1955. "I was domiciled in Atlanta in October of 2020 and was a resident of Georgia at that time. I own properties in Georgia and South Carolina," he wrote. The attorney also told the news station that he changed his residency to South Carolina only on February 1, 2021.

On Monday, February 1 Wood took it to social media and wrote on Telegram that he was leaving Georgia and changed his residency after the state officials "falsely accused me and shunned me."

After WSB-TV of Atlanta first reported the investigation, Wood attacked the Raffensperger and called him a "loser" who "is going to jail."

According to previous reports, after the 2020 US Presidential election, Wood became one of the most prominent voices, echoing what former President Donald Trump was alleging—mass election fraud. The attorney filed several failed lawsuits, an attempt to overturn the election results and block President Joe Biden to get into the White House.

Outside the courtyard, he continued to push numerous baseless theories about the election on social media platforms. Twitter suspended his account after Wood posted that "the time has come Patriots" and it was time to "fight for our freedom" on January 6, hours before the violent supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol. His posts on social media site Parler were also deleted which called for the assassination of former Vice President Mike Pence and involved QAnon conspiracy theories.