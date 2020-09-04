The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is currently spreading like wildfire as the number of cases is increasing day by day. Now, a COVID-19 patient in her 70s, Lisette Braeken, spent around 160 days fighting the infection at a hospital located in Belgium, including nine weeks of coma. The patient got discharged from the hospital after doctors gave the patient a '0.0001 percent chance of survival', as reported by the Het Laatste Nieuws.

A doctor told Braeken's son Geert, "What happened to your mother here gives me goosebumps. It's a miracle," as per reports. The patient was given the minimum chance of survival at the beginning of June. "The doctors were finished, my mother had every opportunity. They would just let her body continue, if necessary, let it fight. But new treatment programs were no longer started," Geert stated.

COVID-19 Miracle

The patient at the start had mild symptoms on a weekend at the end of March before being in a coma for around nine weeks as her family could not visit her at the hospital. Geert said that the doctors give her a 0.0001 percent chance of survival and three days after the news she woke up from the coma.

The patient was reportedly walking with the help of a walker after leaving the hospital and she does not remember anything that happened during the nine weeks. The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium has crossed the 86,000 mark, as per the latest reports. The weekly new cases have declined for three back-to-back weeks, starting from the week commencing August 10.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 26.3 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 869,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people the most in the US followed by Brazil and India. An effective vaccine to tackle the virus is expected by the first quarter of 2021.