Elderly Woman Found Dead at Singapore's Sengkang HDB Block; Police Rules Out Foul Play

Over the weekend, a 67-year-old woman was found dead at a HDB unit in Sengkang.

On Saturday, a police blue tent was spotted at the base of the block, according to a picture shared on the social networking site XiaoHongShu. The picture also showed a bloody white cloth that was visible poking out from below the blue tent.

Several police officers were present at the scene and were investigating on the grass verge beneath the block.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to questions from MS News by stating that at approximately 9.40 pm on January 25, it received a report of "a case of fall from height."

The SPF further stated that the incident happened in Block 331A Anchorvale Street. Sengkang General Hospital is right across the street from the block.

According to SPF, a 67-year-old woman was discovered near the base of the block, motionless. A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) declared her dead at the site.

Based on initial investigations, the authorities do not believe that foul play is involved. The investigations by the police are still ongoing.